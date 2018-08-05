Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store

Police are now involved in the search for a dog stolen from a pet store in Chester County.Not only did the suspected thieves take the puppy, but they had small children with them when they did it.It happened around 10 a.m. Sunday at Diane's Discount Pet Supplies and Adoption Center in North Coventry Township.Surveillance video taken inside the store shows a man leaving with a woman and two kids stealing a rescue dog.If you take a close look at the video you can see Lucky the puppy in his arms.North Coventry Township police are now on the case and the staff at adoption center are beside themselves."We're really upset," said employee Rebecca Case. "I'm trying not to cry right now. We just want him back safe and sound."Their main concern is that Lucky is sick and has a bacterial infection and needs medicine."If he doesn't get his medication and his continuing vet care it could be very detrimental to him, and the stress of this is not good for him and he needs to be back in our care," Case said.Lucky is a rescue from Tennessee. The adoption center has been in business for thirty years and has placed thousands of pets in loving homes. Because Lucky is sick they had to carefully vet who could adopt him, and there is a family waiting."He's an Aussie husky mix. Little guy - he's about nine weeks old, just this little guy. All cuddly, all tan, big giant ears. His head is too big for his body," Case said.Police are asking for tips by phone and Facebook.The adoption center is desperate to get Lucky home to give him his medication."We just want him back safe, sound, happy, healthy. We just want him back safe," Case said.-----