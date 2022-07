According to authorities, three people reported feeling light-headed and dizzy after opening their mail.

The three were checked out at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hazmat crews were called to a mail mystery in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the unit block of Nancy Lane in Caln Township.

The investigation remains ongoing.

