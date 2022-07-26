Beloved Choco Taco was invented in Philly; creator said he was inspired by boom in Mexican food

The beloved Klondike product, packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.

In 1983, Alan Drazen, a manager at Jack & Jill in Moorestown, invented the Choco Taco. He was inspired by the boom in Mexican food.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An iconic ice cream treat is being discontinued. When Klondike announced the end of the Choco Taco, it seemed the world paused and gasped.

But did you know the Choco Taco was invented in Philadelphia?

In 1983, Alan Drazen, a manager at Jack & Jill in Moorestown, invented the Choco Taco. He was inspired by the boom in Mexican food and thought the taco shape could bring something new to the ice cream business.

SEE ALSO: Klondike is discontinuing beloved ice cream snack Choco Taco

Drazen said now his phone won't stop ringing at the news that's gone viral and the nostalgia of it all.

"There are not a lot of things that are really priceless in this world," says Drazen, of his role in dessert history. "But having developed something that's been consumed a billion times, something that's brought joy a billion times to Americans in this country, where there are so many things that don't give you joy, that's priceless."

Drazen said the key to the Choco Taco, and keeping it intact, is lining the inner shell with chocolate.

He also said that metallic plastic packaging is clutch.

A tech millionaire has now offered to buy the rights and recipe and a U.S. senator suggested that the government should force manufacturers to make it.

Drazen said it could come back.

"Never say never," he laughed.

In the meantime, what's left on store shelves is it for now.