'Silent Walking' trend taking TikTok by storm for physical, mental health benefits

Gen Z is just now catching onto walks with no distractions and it's taking off on TikTok in a new movement called Silent Walking.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Me. Myself. And I. Have you ever wanted to be alone with your thoughts? Gen Z is just now catching onto walks with no distractions and it's taking off on TikTok in a movement called "Silent Walking."

The idea began trending over the summer after TikTok creator Mady Maio posted about advice she received from her nutritionist to walk 30 minutes a day, instead of doing cardio.

That suggestion was followed by her boyfriend challenging her to do it without distractions - meaning no friends, pets, phones, music, etc.

Philadelphia-based Dr. George James is a licensed marital and family therapist. He says along with the benefits of just getting physical exercise, which walking does, not relying on devices or other people to fill the silent void is great for your mental and emotional health.

Watch the full report from Action News reporter Christie Ileto in the player above.