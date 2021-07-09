Water main break causes sinkhole to form in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Sinkhole swallows up part of NE Philly street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 8-inch water main break caused a large sinkhole to form in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning, officials said.

Chopper 6 flew over the sinkhole, near Fordham and Puritan roads, at about 9:30 a.m. Crews said they originally got the emergency alert at 6 a.m.

Video showed the sinkhole filled with water, and the road was seen buckling nearby. A tree was also leaning as the hole expanded toward a sidewalk.

"You could just hear chucks of the street falling every 10 to 20 minutes. I mean, big chucks," said Tricia Harvey, of Northeast Philadelphia.

About 35 homes were without water due to the water main break.

"It is scary because you do not know what is going to happen. I had to miss work today because I had no water," said Jerry Olkowski, who lives nearby.

The sinkhole was unexpected and frightening, but the community is thankful there were no injuries.

"It is just the luck of the draw that no one was here and what time it was done. If it was during the day and there were lots of kids out here, it could have been really bad," said Harvey.

The water department is investigating what caused the water main break and is working to make the necessary repairs.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaphiladelphia newssinkholeroad repair
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News