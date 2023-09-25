Sisterly Love Collective hosts 'Cookbooks & Convos'

These events are for chefs and foodies alike. This is all about food, fun and collaborations to feed the soul.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sisterly Love Collective is serving up something really special, delicious and empowering in Philadelphia.

Throughout the next month, Sisterly Love Collective's "Cookbooks & Convos" event series is bringing together the country's top female authors and chefs right here in Philadelphia.

"We're flying in women authors from all over the country to do either dinner with another woman-owned restaurant that is a part of Sisterly Love, a demo, a panel, book signings," says Chef Jennifer Carroll, one of the founders of Sisterly Love Collective.

"Seriously, you're all going to be well-read and well-fed by the end of this series," said Carroll.

The Sisterly Love Collective is an alliance of local women restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs.

It started during the pandemic as a way to bring sister chefs and makers together for support, camaraderie and resource sharing.

"We all just said, 'Hey, we're not competing. There's a huge pie here, folks,'" says Jill Weber, also a founding member of the Sisterly Love Collective. "We're not depleting it. There's not just one blueberry in this pie. We can all share in this and we can all help each other."

There are more than 30 events on tap for the "Cookbooks & Convos" series.

It runs through October 25.

