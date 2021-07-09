Sisterly Love picnic baskets bring together local female chefs, bakers & makers

Now, they're teaming up with some delicious collaborations that also prove the power of shopping small.
Let's start with the fun, summery Sisterly Love Picnic basket that's bringing together the culinary creations of nine local female chefs, bakers and makers.
"We're celebrating our sisterhood," says Jezabel Careaga from Jezabel's Argentinian Cafe. "We love the idea that we can come together. It's our silver lining for this summer!"
Careaga is doing her vegetarian empanadas.
Tova du Plessis from Essen Bakery in South Philadelphia is adding her favorite chocolate creations.
Other items come from other female owned businesses like Third Wheel Cheese, El Merkury, A.kitchen and High Street.
Starting next week, the ladies are also hosting happy hour events.
"It's about camaraderie, the companionship, to know that you're not alone during this time," Careaga says.
"I have to say, seeing the diversity in our group is a really beautiful thing," du Plessis adds.
This is all part of Let's Talk Womxn PHL, our local chapter of a national group gathering female business owners from 12 cities.
Click here to order the picnic basket and for more information on the happy hour events starting 7/14.