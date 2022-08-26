WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway near roller coaster ride at Six Flags Great Adventure

By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
14 minutes ago
An active investigation is underway Thursday night near a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An active investigation is underway Thursday night near a roller coaster ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was overhead as ambulances could be seen near the base of the El Toro roller coaster.

Injuries have been reported, but it's still unclear what happened.

Video shows crews using flashlights on the tracks of the ride.

Action News has reached out to Six Flags Great Adventure for more information.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

