Six Flags Great Adventure raises wages up to $20 per hour for ride operators

JACKSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Raises are coming to employees at Six Flags Great Adventure.
The park in Ocean County, New Jersey is now offering up to $20 per hour for rider operators.
Other positions such as security, lifeguards, and landscapers can earn between $16 and $18 per hour.
"Most positions will now pay from $15 to $20 per hour, and leadership positions will pay even more. We want to recruit team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service, and it's crucial that we offer competitive wages to attract and retain these top employees," Park President John Winkler said in a statement Tuesday. "This wage increase demonstrates our commitment to being the employer of choice for central New Jersey."
Park officials say candidates can get immediate interviews in more than 10 departments including rides, food service, retail and lifeguarding.
Six Flags Great Adventure reopens April 2. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopens May 14.
Six Flags Wild Safari opened on March 19, and the park is currently hiring tour guides and gate guards.
Park officials say most jobs are available for jobseekers 16 years of age and older, with select positions open to 14 and 15-year-olds.
To apply visit sixflagsjobs.com or text FUN to 732-307-6688.
Candidates can also visit the Six Flags Employment Center in Jackson from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
