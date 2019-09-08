Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party.

Scott didn't appear to get injured in the video of the fight. He stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans.

Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time," a team spokesperson said.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old shot in the head in Chester, Pa.
Teenager dead following crash in Gibbsboro, New Jersey
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Stratford, New Jersey
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian in Florida
Nick Foles leaves Jaguars game with shoulder injury
Show More
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
3 injured after police pursuit ends in crash in Tioga-Nicetown
Man fatally shot in Germantown
Boy bullied for homemade Tennessee shirt has logo become official design
Teenager injured in shooting in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News