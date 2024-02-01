Video shows frightening moments teen snowboarder falls out of chair lift

In a frightening moment caught on video, a teen snowboarder fell out of a chair lift at Mammoth Mountain.

The incident happened the morning of Jan. 27. The 16-year-old girl is seen at first dangling down from the chair lift, being held by the other lift riders who were apparently unable to pull her back up.

She dangled there for several minutes as ski lift employees responded with a net to help cushion her fall. Eventually she is seen falling down.

"Five Mammoth Mountain employees and eight guests immediately responded and positioned the deceleration net under the guest," the mountain operators said in a written statement.

"When the guest slipped from the grasp of her chair mates, the net decelerated her fall, but did not stop it. The guest was transported to Mammoth Hospital for evaluation. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family."

An update on the teen's condition was not immediately available.