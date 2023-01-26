This company wants to pay you $1,000 to eat cheese before bed - Here's why

You'll start working in March and will be expected to work for three months.

Sleep Junkie, a website that conducts sleep studies and mattress reviews, is looking for five "dairy dreamers" to help its researchers test the theory that eating cheese before going to sleep gives you nightmares.

The job includes eating cheese every night at the same time before going to sleep and writing about how well you slept and if you had any dreams or nightmares.

You'll start working in March and will be expected to work for three months. Then, you'll get paid $1,000 upon completion of the study.

Sleep Junkie said tasters should eat the same kind of cheese every night for a week, and then take a week off before trying a new variety.

To apply, you must be at least 21 and own a device that tracks sleep. You must also be able to sleep alone during the trial without any sleep issues.

Also, you can't be lactose intolerant. If you're interested in applying, click here.