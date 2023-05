Action News has obtained new video that shows the aftermath of a small plane crash at the Cape May Airport in Lower Township, New Jersey.

New video shows aftermath of small plane crash in Cape May, New Jersey

Officials with the FAA said the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Thursday as the single-engine Piper was departing.

Three people were onboard the plane when it crashed.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

The FAA is expected to post its preliminary report later today.