A visit to So Much To Give Inclusive Cafe is sure to fill your heart and soul - as well as your belly!

Montgomery County cafe provides inclusive experience for both diners and employees

CEDARS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A restaurant in Montgomery County prides itself on providing a welcoming and supportive experience for all of its customers, especially those with disabilities and their families.

Action news photojournalist Lyndsey Teague takes us to the So Much to Give Inclusive Cafe in Cedars, Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit: https://www.somuchtogivecafe.org/