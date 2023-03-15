Bucks County joins national lawsuit against tech, social media giants

Bucks County officials announced that it has joined a class action lawsuit against several social media giants on Wednesday.

Some of the platforms targeted in the lawsuit include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and more.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County officials announced Wednesday that it has joined a class action lawsuit against several social media giants.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub described the lawsuit as a 'David vs. Goliath' type fight.

The lawsuit was originally filed in Northern California on Tuesday night. It alleges that the world's social media giants unlawfully created provocative and toxic content to addict young people.

It also alleged that this contributes to a growing mental health crisis.

Weintraub believes entering the lawsuit is a necessary step to protect its teenagers.

"Can't tell you how many times I've been asked or beseeched by parents, who just don't know where to turn because their children are suicidal, or they suffer from anxiety or depression," said Weintraub. "This phenomenon, I think, corresponds with the advent and the provocation of social media that has targeted our youth."

The lawsuit asks that tech giants be held responsible for their marketing.

Some of the platforms targeted in the lawsuit include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and the tech giants behind them.