Society

Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day is also a palindrome day: 02022020

This year, Feb. 2 is extra special: It's Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day and palindrome day. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- This year, Feb. 2 is extra special: It's Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day and palindrome day.

When Sunday's date is written numerically, with the four-digit year, it's a palindrome: 02-02-2020. That means the date can be read the same forward or backward.

This is the first eight-digit palindrome day since Nov. 11, 1011, Washington Post writer Michelle Ye Hee Lee pointed out on Twitter.

The next one falls on Dec. 2, 2021, a.k.a. 12-02-2021.

Another fun fact: Feb. 2 is the 33rd day of 2020, and there are 333 days left in the year.

Sunday also marks Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil gives his annual weather prediction.

The day ends with Super Bowl LIV as the San Fransisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Watch the final score be a palindrome too!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygroundhog daysuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'No longer needed:' Philly Deputy Commissioner Sullivan resigns
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash wasn't legal to fly in poor visibility
Kobe Bryant honored at Lower Merion High School ceremony
Philly powerlifter overcame blindness, homelessness to set records
Philly business owners targeted in armed home invasion: Police
2 shot and killed outside Chester gas station
Show More
WATCH: Lakers tribute to Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims
AccuWeather: Few Showers Tonight
Philadelphia police officer charged
Shelter Me: Adopted pups ready for Puppy Bowl XVI
Registration open for 2020 Broad Street Run lottery
More TOP STORIES News