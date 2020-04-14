alex trebek

Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80

NEW YORK -- Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life" will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host will share "Illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in his book.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentbookshollywoodtelevisionalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Throwback: Jennings dethroned after 2004 'Jeopardy!' winning streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
NJ: 4K additional COVID-19 cases, 365 more deaths
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Chase Utley surprises Penn doctor on MLB Network
Ban on public access to Del. court facilities extended to May 14
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Show More
Wildwood suffers setback on boardwalk repairs after powerful storm
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
Understanding the risky combination of diabetes and the coronavirus
Fatigue setting in for nurses on front lines of COVID-19 outbreak
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News