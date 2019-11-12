Archbishop Carroll High School community celebrates life of student killed in hiking incident

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Archbishop Carroll High School is mourning the death of a student.The school has identified him as Luke DePiano of the class of 2020.The senior fell to his death while hiking over the weekend.Pennsylvania State Police said it happened at Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County.Archbishop Carroll is holding a Prayer Service in the auditorium at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate Luke's life with his family and friends.