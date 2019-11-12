Society

Archbishop Carroll High School community celebrates life of student killed in hiking incident

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Archbishop Carroll High School is mourning the death of a student.

The school has identified him as Luke DePiano of the class of 2020.

The senior fell to his death while hiking over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police said it happened at Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County.

Archbishop Carroll is holding a Prayer Service in the auditorium at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate Luke's life with his family and friends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyradnor townshipmemorial
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Record Cold Late Tuesday Through Wednesday
Petroleum leak from Sunoco pumping station prompts investigation
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Message in a bottle gets reply 9 years later
5 suspects sought after women attacked in Center City
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 9: dance-by-dance recap
Show More
Friend devastated after Porsche crash leaves 2 dead in Toms River
Gun violence involving children plaguing Philadelphia
A new push to make phone repairs cheaper, more accessible
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
More TOP STORIES News