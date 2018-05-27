Army veteran honored as he turns 97

A salute is going out to a special military veteran at the Jersey shore.James Purnell turned 97-years-old, and plenty of people turned out to celebrate.A birthday gathering complete with speakers and a cake was held at the senior care center called Active Day of Carney's Point.The Army veteran was moved to tears as everyone sang Happy Birthday and wished him well.Friends and family call Purnell "Pop" and say he makes everyone laugh.Purnell served in the 679th Ordinance Ammunition Company as a Corporal in World War 2.------