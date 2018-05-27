SOCIETY

Army veteran honored as he turns 97

EMBED </>More Videos

Army veteran honored as he turns 97. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on May 27, 2018. (WPVI)

CARNEY'S POINT (WPVI) --
A salute is going out to a special military veteran at the Jersey shore.

James Purnell turned 97-years-old, and plenty of people turned out to celebrate.

A birthday gathering complete with speakers and a cake was held at the senior care center called Active Day of Carney's Point.

The Army veteran was moved to tears as everyone sang Happy Birthday and wished him well.

Friends and family call Purnell "Pop" and say he makes everyone laugh.

Purnell served in the 679th Ordinance Ammunition Company as a Corporal in World War 2.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsbirthdayveteranarmy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News