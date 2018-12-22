SOCIETY

Army veteran reunites with military dog after spending a year apart

Army veteran reunites with military dog after spending a year apart.

An Army veteran reunited with his dog in Schuylkill County after spending a year apart.

Matthew Kropp of Shenandoah and his former military working dog, Tina, worked together in Iraq.

They were separated in December of last year, because of the dog's age.

"Without her, I wouldn't be able to live. Now, she can relax and retire and I can provide that for her now after all she's provided for me," says Kropp.

Kropp will have to go back to Iraq in the next few weeks, but Tina will stay with Kropp's wife and two children.

