Back to school sale at Texas gun shop creating controversy

KATY, Texas (WPVI) -- A back to school sale in Texas is creating quite the controversy.

The reason? The sale is at a gun store.

A sign outside the Boyert Shooting Center in Katy, Texas reads, "Back to school sale August 13th through 18th. Up to 50-percent off firearms."

Some residents took to social media, saying they're shocked and calling it poor taste, particularly at this point in history.

Boyert Shooting Center said in a statement that this was a sale for the teachers and it's been going on all summer.

In Texas, it's legal in some districts and at some colleges for teachers to carry concealed weapons.

They say this sale was a way of saying thank you.
