Barber in Spain uses samurai swords, blow torch to cut hair

He is a hairdresser on the edge of insanity.A barber in Spain is the newest internet sensation for hacking at hair with samurai swords.Alberto Olmedo is based in Madrid. He says he got disillusioned with traditional scissors because they don't cut hair equally.Through research, Olmedo learned that medieval barbers used daggers, so he turned to swords and katanas for an edge.Also in his arsenal of trimming tools - metal claws like the Marvel superhero Wolverine, and a blow torch.