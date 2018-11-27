SOCIETY

Delaware boy collects pajamas for kids in need this holiday season

A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others, at a very young age.

NORTH WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) --
A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others, at a very young age.

Three years ago Enzo Vincent began collecting pajamas for kids in need for Christmas.

The first year, he collected a hundred pairs.

Last year, it grew to a thousand.

Enzo is hoping to collect 3,000 pairs of pajamas for kids in need for this holiday season.

He told Action News how it all began:

"When I was five, I always got a pair of pajamas, and they always made me feel warm and loved, and I wanted other children to have that love and need," he said.

Every child who receives a pair of pajamas gets a personal note from Enzo, along with a candy cane.

He hopes to expand his mission of giving to all 50 states.

