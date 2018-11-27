A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others, at a very young age.Three years ago Enzo Vincent began collecting pajamas for kids in need for Christmas.The first year, he collected a hundred pairs.Last year, it grew to a thousand.Enzo is hoping to collect 3,000 pairs of pajamas for kids in need for this holiday season.He told Action News how it all began:"When I was five, I always got a pair of pajamas, and they always made me feel warm and loved, and I wanted other children to have that love and need," he said.Every child who receives a pair of pajamas gets a personal note from Enzo, along with a candy cane.He hopes to expand his mission of giving to all 50 states.-----