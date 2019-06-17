PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's pool season in Philadelphia!
Mayor Jim Kenney kicks things off Monday at the newly renovated Bridesburg Recreation Center Pool.
The Bridesburg pool, which was originally built in 1954, has undergone $3.7 million in renovations.
More than 100 campers will be at the pool opening and ready to make a splash.
Phillies legend Mike Schmidt, a melanoma survivor, will also be in attendance.
He is partnering with the city's Parks and Recreation Department to remind everyone to apply sunscreen when out at the area pools.
Bridesburg pool reopening with message from Mike Schmidt
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More