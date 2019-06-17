Society

Bridesburg pool reopening with message from Mike Schmidt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's pool season in Philadelphia!

Mayor Jim Kenney kicks things off Monday at the newly renovated Bridesburg Recreation Center Pool.

The Bridesburg pool, which was originally built in 1954, has undergone $3.7 million in renovations.

More than 100 campers will be at the pool opening and ready to make a splash.

Phillies legend Mike Schmidt, a melanoma survivor, will also be in attendance.

He is partnering with the city's Parks and Recreation Department to remind everyone to apply sunscreen when out at the area pools.
