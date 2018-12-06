A young girl in Camden County has a mission to bring smiles and comfort to some people who could truly use them: cancer patients.Paige Sawyer has made more than 2400 snack bags for chemo patients, with a goal of making another 500 before the end of the year.Sawyer calls her mission '500 bags for 500 smiles.'"There's a card that goes in each bag," she said. "I like making the cards and putting encouraging sayings in them like you are a hero, you got this, stay strong..."Along with Sawyer's friends and family volunteering on the assembly line is Debbie McKie.McKie received several of Sawyer's care packages while she was battling breast cancer."I know how much that stuff is going to be appreciated. It really is," said McKie. "It was nice to be at this side of it for a little while."The Unforgotten Haven has assembled and delivered 25,000 snack packs for chemo patients over the last few years."We make snack packs for 13 infusion centers in four counties," said Michele Gambone of The Unforgotten Haven. "She started making them 9 months ago, making them at her house with her friends and family."Sawyer said she is very thankful that she can do this and put smiles on everybody's faces.------