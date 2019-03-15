Society

Sunny days! USPS to release 'Sesame Street' stamps celebrating beloved show's 50th anniversary

EMBED <>More Videos

'Sesame Street' stamps are coming to a post office near you soon.

Soon the beloved characters of 'Sesame Street' can literally stick with you, or at least to your letters.

People still send those, right?

The U.S. Postal Service announced it will release a 'Sesame Street' stamp this year to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary.

And don't worry. The gang's all here. Sixteen characters will be featured on the stamps including Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Cookie Monster, Elmo and our favorite curmudgeon in a trash can, Oscar the Grouch.

The postal service says it plans to reveal more details about an exact release date soon.

The stamp is also meant to celebrate the series' role in educating and entertaining children around the world for decades, a valid accomplishment to recognize.

Earlier this month, a study found kids who watch 'Sesame Street' do better in school.

RELATED: Study says kids who watch Sesame Street do better in school

Here's to many more sunny days!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysesame streetusps
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
School in West Philly on lockdown over white powder
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty Shower Today
Show More
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Court rules gun maker can be sued over Sandy Hook shooting
Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Judge: No vaccines, no school
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
More TOP STORIES News