Construction workers successfully complete the 'Triangle Challenge'

Construction workers have to be good at measuring and creating straight edges - which may be why these builders are pretty good at the Triangle Challenge.Rory Lewis and two of his colleagues nailed the dance at a construction site in Cornwall, a county in South West England in the United Kingdom.Lewis captioned the video, ""Anyone seen the triangle dance challenge. Well...completed it."The Triangle Challenge has participants holding each other by the shoulders and standing in a triangle formation.The participants then take turns jumping between each other and landing on corners of an imaginary triangle.People from all over the world are taking part. The first version of the dance appears to have been shared on the app TikTok by user Matthew Jones.The video shows Jones and two of his friends doing the tricky dance to the song "Milkshake" by Kelis.