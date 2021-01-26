COVID-19 call center opens in Delaware County, Pa.

LIMA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware County have opened a COVID-19 Call Center to answer virus-related questions from those in the community.
"We set up the call center to be able to help those individuals in the county who aren't using internet or Facebook or anything to receive notifications," said Dr. Monica Taylor, a member of the Delaware County Council.
The center was developed after various county agencies were being flooded with calls about the coronavirus.
"We were receiving a really high volume at the county, but we were receiving it in various different numbers, our council office, our PR office, our intercommunity health office, and we wanted to make sure there was a central way. One easy number," said Taylor.
At the end of the day Monday, the center received roughly 270 calls.
The number for the Delaware County Call Center is (484) 276-2100 or you can email Covid19resources@Co.Delaware.Pa.US.
"The individuals are seniors in the community who might find it easier to register through a call center versus trying to maneuver through the online process," said Dr. Taylor.
The Delaware County Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Calls made after hours will be forwarded to voicemail, which will be answered the next day.
