Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue magazine over sexual assault accusations

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to sue a German magazine after it reported he sexually assaulted a woman in 2009.
In the report the woman says the attack happened in a Las Vegas hotel room and that Ronald paid her $375,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement and stay silent.
Ronaldo has denied all of what his lawyers called "blatantly illegal" accusations.
