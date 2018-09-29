U.S. & WORLD

Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue magazine over sexual assault accusations

EMBED </>More Videos

Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue magazine over sexual assault accusations. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to sue a German magazine after it reported he sexually assaulted a woman in 2009.

In the report the woman says the attack happened in a Las Vegas hotel room and that Ronald paid her $375,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement and stay silent.

Ronaldo has denied all of what his lawyers called "blatantly illegal" accusations.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcristiano ronaldosexual assault
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
California couple saves family from burning car
Weight Watchers to change its name, offer new programs
Airlines offering new menus for in-flight food
Indonesia tsunami and quake devastate coast; deaths top 380
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
California couple saves family from burning car
Farm for the City provides Philadelphia with fresh food and greenery
Bill Cosby sued by law firm over unpaid legal fees
Pennsylvania 'Real ID' requirements pushed to August 2019
More Society
Top Stories
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
3 people, including 2 officers, injured in crash in Feltonville
Man critical following shooting in Brewerytown
Delaware. Senator Coons answers questions on the Kavanaugh hearings
1 in custody after fight at high school football game in Delco
Show More
Body found in Maryland believed to be man kidnapped in Philly
Trump asks FBI for updated investigation into Brett Kavanaugh
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Wes Hopkins, who played 10 seasons with Eagles, dies at age 57
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by breach
More News