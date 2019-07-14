Society

VIDEO: Dad pretends to have adorable 'argument' with infant daughter

HOUSTON, Texas -- A video on Instagram of a Houston man and his infant daughter having an adorable "argument" is gaining lots of attention.

The video shows 1-year-old Alaya, who cannot speak, having a full conversation with her father Carlos Lewis Jr.

Despite the baby babble, Carlos attempts to communicate with her.

VIDEO: Father pretends to have adorable 'conversation' with infant son

"Don't catch an attitude with me," Carlos said playfully.

She then proceeded to catch a lot of attitude.

Alaya was speaking in baby talk, but her babble and hand gestures communicated her feelings effectively.

One thing is for sure: Carlos definitely has some lively debates in his future.

The adorable video, which lasts about one minute, was shared to Carlos' Instagram account, hashtaglos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfacebooksocial mediatoddleru.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. woman accused of DUI, biting officer's leg in NJ
Police: Suspect wanted for inappropriately touching sleeping woman
Police: 7 shot during basketball game in West Philly
Man charged after 21-hour standoff atop old blast furnace
Upper Merion Twp. police searching for hit-and-run driver
Power restored to several Old City attractions following manhole fire
Leave the US, Trump tells liberal congresswomen of color
Show More
Dog rescued after being buried alive on Hawaii beach
Power fully restored after massive NYC outage
AccuWeather: Clear, Quiet Night
Pepper grower awarded $23.3 million in Sriracha lawsuit
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
More TOP STORIES News