Deaf teen tased by deputy because he couldn't hear command

Lafollette, Tennessee (WPVI) -- A deaf teenager was tased by a sheriff's deputy because he couldn't hear the officer's command to stop.

Brett Elkins was tased, fell to the ground and lost his expensive cochlear implant.

He was at his friend's house when it happened.


As he was leaving, police arrived to respond to a domestic dispute between his friends.

His mom says after his implant fell out, they couldn't find it anywhere.

Police say they didn't know Brett was deaf when he failed to respond to their commands.

They are getting him a new device, which runs about $8,000.

