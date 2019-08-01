Society

Debate arises over whether term 'plus-sized' should still be used

There is a debate over whether the term plus-sized should still be part of our everyday lingo.

From models to clothing, anyone or anything larger than a size 12 easily gets labeled plus.

Supermodel Emme told Good Morning America, "We wouldn't introduce a beautiful runway model or size 0-2 fashion model found in a magazine as the 'ultra thin model' so why brand models who are full-figured?"

A new study by the International Journal of Fashion Design found that the average American woman wears between a size 16 and 18.

Yet, only a handful of stores cater to women who wear anything larger than a size 12.

Some women surveyed say they find convenience in having items labeled "plus-size".

But is there a better way of saying it?

Some suggestions included "sizes 14+", "inclusive" and "body positive".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclothingbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hepatitis A outbreak: Public health emergency declared in Philly
2 injured after house struck by lightning in Newark, Delaware
Shots fired in armored car robbery in University City, suspects flee
7 Philly police officers resign over offensive Facebook posts
Police arrest female accused of elder abuse in video
More training recommended for fire companies after dangerous blaze
Family: Chamber of Commerce denied son shelter during storms
Show More
Abandoned baby expected to be released from hospital
For the second time in two years, they survived a mass shooting
Temple accepts dozens of medical residents from Hahnemann
Mice run rampant in South Philadelphia Popeyes: Video
Man dies following police-involved shooting in Allentown
More TOP STORIES News