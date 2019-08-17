Society

Delaware man riding 'It's a Small World' for 12 hours for good cause

(Shutterstock)

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is riding on the "It's a Small World" attraction at Walt Disney World for 12 hours for a good cause.



John Rigney of Wilmington is a volunteer for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Delaware Chapter.

He and seven of his fellow LLS Team In Training teammates are taking on the "Small World Challenge" Saturday in an effort to raise at least $32,000 to raise awareness and funds for blood cancer research.



"While this will be challenging for our participants, every day thousands of blood cancer patients endure the rigors of chemotherapy, fighting just to stay alive," Rigney, the team organizer and man behind creating this event said. "That is why we chose to hold this event to raise funds and awareness for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society."

In case you're wondering, the team does have to get off the ride and wait in line each time, giving them a chance to stretch their legs and use the bathroom.

To watch and learn more about the challenge, visit https://www.facebook.com/smallworldchallenge/.

More Information: Small World Challenge 2019's Fundraising Page
