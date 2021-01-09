jeopardy

Newark couple remembers Alex Trebek and their time on 'Jeopardy!'

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- On Friday, 'Jeopardy!' aired the final recorded show of host Alex Trebek before he died.

Trebek passed away two months ago after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He left a lasting impression on viewers and the many contestants who appeared before him.

Action News spoke with a Newark, Delaware couple who got to know Trebek during their time on the game show.

Justin and Kristen Sausville have 11 wins between them.

Justin won six times in 2011 and Kristen won five times in 2015.

"Just delivering that level of consistent excellence, I think that's a great way to go out," said Justin.

Kristen said, "I kind of liked that it wasn't completely weighed down with the gravity and being so somber. I liked that it was a regular normal episode, although hearing, 'See you next week' kind of got to me."

They've had much more access to Trebek than most viewers.

"It was very clear when you would talk to him after the show, he was just incredibly good at putting people at ease," said Justin.

Neither of them had much television experience before 'Jeopardy!', and their nerves were high.

But with Trebek, as the host, things were made easy, the couple said.

"Just seeing his warm eyes and interest in all of the contestants, it was incredible," said Kristen.

Justin said, "(He was) incredibly good at bringing people out of their shells."

At one point during the final Trebek episode, Kristen said she teared up.

She added that she feels like she lost a part of her family.

"For millions of people, he was a member of the family," said Kristen. "Somebody who's on in the background as dinner was being eaten or sitting down watching it, playing with the questions. It was the end of an era."

Justin said, "Alex just modeled poise, precision, and joy in his work and obviously sad to see that come to an end."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynewark (delaware)entertainmentsocietyalex trebekcommunitygame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episode airs today
'Jeopardy' all-star trio join forces for new game show 'The Chase'
'Jeopardy!' champions share their fondest Alex Trebek memories
Alex Trebek urges viewers to open hearts to COVID victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patient charged in Bensalem chiropractor's death
Local men describe firsthand experiences of riot at US Capitol
Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from NJ
AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly
Show More
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
N.J. congressman Andy Kim helps clean up U.S. Capitol after insurrection
Hope for restaurants: Philly closer to reopening indoor dining, Del. lifts curfew
COVID-19 vaccine megasite opens in South Jersey
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
More TOP STORIES News