Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance in Cypress

Little did 12-year-old Kyler know, her had a surprise for her.

CYPRESS, Texas (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old got a big surprise when she arrived at her daddy-daughter dance in Cypress without her main date.

KTRK-TV reports, Kyler went to the dance at Lamkin Elementary without her father, Kevin Matthews, who she thought was still on deployment overseas.

But little did she know, he had a surprise for her.

Matthews, who was away in Kuwait for a year and 12 days, recently learned he was returning home just in time for his daughter's dance.

A video shared to Facebook showed the sweet reunion between Matthews and Kyler.
