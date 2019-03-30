CYPRESS, Texas (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old got a big surprise when she arrived at her daddy-daughter dance in Cypress without her main date.
KTRK-TV reports, Kyler went to the dance at Lamkin Elementary without her father, Kevin Matthews, who she thought was still on deployment overseas.
But little did she know, he had a surprise for her.
Matthews, who was away in Kuwait for a year and 12 days, recently learned he was returning home just in time for his daughter's dance.
A video shared to Facebook showed the sweet reunion between Matthews and Kyler.
Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance in Cypress
TOP STORIES
Show More