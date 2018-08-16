DINER EN BLANC

Dîner en Blanc diners descend on Dilworth Park

Dîner en Blanc diners descend on Dillworth Park: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., August 16, 2018


CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
In droves they rolled in, 5500 guests all dressed "en Blanc." This year's 7th Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia was held just outside City Hall in Dilworth Park and Thomas Paine Plaza.

"We love that this location is the center of the city, it's the crossroads and it brings everyone together," said Natanya DiBona.

Folks came ready to party and to picnic.

"I just have a picnic basket and some food. And a cooler bag. And then the chair and the table is easy to carry," said Juanita Robinson. "It's a lot on SEPTA!"

Some with classic French cuisine and some with less-traditional fare.

"Chinese. It was easy. Still hot. We just ordered it on our way here," said Kelly Curley of Bensalem.

We found a specialty laser cut centerpiece made just for the occasion.

"So you've got laser cut pieces of wood, you've got laser cut acrylic, inside are LED lights so at nighttime you get a cool silhouette," said Sharif Pendleton of Northern Liberties.

And a "White Christmas" tablescape, one woman's tribute to her mother who loved Christmas.

"Two years ago she actually died the night before Diner en Blanc but I still came," said Kelly Stevenson of Fishtown. "It was beautiful on the Art Museum steps, so I knew mom was looking over us."

Organizers tout Philadelphia's as the largest Diner en Blanc in the United States.

The party wraps up at 11 but then there's the after party at Hotel Sofitel.

