diner en blanc

Thousands in attendance for Diner en Blanc Philadelphia

The top secret dinner was held at Rittenhouse Square Park this year.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands in attendance for Diner en Blanc Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Diner en Blanc Philadelphia returned Thursday with its annual tradition of secrecy and elegance amid the city's new mask mandate.

The special event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The top secret dinner was held at Rittenhouse Square Park this year.

"Thousands of people, dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass 'chic picnic' in a public space," the event's website says.

Guests started arriving around 6:45 p.m. for the fashionable dinner and entertainment.

"I'm so tired of being in the house, I'm over it," said Marnishia Garner of West Oak Lane.

This is the 9th edition of Diner En Blanc. Many said they liked this year's location.

"We found out when we walked up here, and we saw the beautiful trees and we were like, 'We made it,'" said David Gendelman of Conshohocken.

The pop-up location of Rittenhouse Square was chosen so people could space out as needed.

"With all the COVID, the variant, and the new restrictions in the city, we wanted to create that space so we can have a good time, but also keeping ourselves safe," said Michael Ingram of Horsham.

On Thursday, the city of Philadelphia announced a mask mandate for large outdoor events due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Masks are required in all outdoor, unseated gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

RELATED: Philadelphia's new mask mandate now in effect

Diner en Blanc required guests to wear face masks while not seated at their assigned tables.

"It's function over aesthetic. We're going to maximize the space that we have," said Kayli Moran, the co-host of Diner En Blanc Philadelphia.

While some brought takeout, others opted for French cuisine in keeping with the theme.

"We got a baguette and butter, and macaroons for dessert," said Laura Kavanaugh of Fairmount.

While there was a slight breeze in the air, many had to create their own bringing fans with them.

"It's extremely hot," said Royce Burrell of Edgemoor, Delaware.

RELATED: Headed to Made In America? You'll need more than a mask

MORE TOP STORIES:








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaface maskdiner en blanccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DINER EN BLANC
8th annual Diner en Blanc held on Boathouse Row
Diner en Blanc date to be revealed at Old City party
Dîner en Blanc diners descend on Dilworth Park
Diner en Blanc returns Thursday to Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News