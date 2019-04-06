Disney to donate $5 million to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses

It was a super surprise for visitors at the happiest place on earth.
Stars from the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame" surprised fans at Disneyland.
Actors Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson joined chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, to announce a special donation to children.
In all, Disney is donating more than $5 million in cash and toys to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
