Disney to donate $5 million to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses

It was a super surprise for visitors at the happiest place on earth.Stars from the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame" surprised fans at Disneyland.Actors Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson joined chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, to announce a special donation to children.In all, Disney is donating more than $5 million in cash and toys to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses.