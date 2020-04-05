Coronavirus

Doctor plays 'Lean On Me' to uplift others during coronavirus crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A doctor who has worked with COVID-19 patients is sharing his cheerful rendition of "Lean On Me" to entertain and uplift others.

Dr. Nathan Wood, a resident physician at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, recorded himself playing the piano and singing the 1972 hit after seeing his first coronavirus patient in the ICU a couple of weeks ago. He said sharing music helps him cope with stress.

When "Lean On Me" singer Bill Withers died earlier this week, Dr. Wood shared this video on Instagram.

"When I learned today that the singer-songwriter behind the song, Bill Withers, had passed away, I felt compelled to share ... despite my dance moves. I hope you're all staying healthy, and please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need somebody to lean on," the caption read, in part.

Starting Tuesday, Dr. Wood will begin working in the "COVID Care Unit" at Yale and expects to be working somewhere around 70 hours a week.

VIDEO: Dr. Fauci on health care workers: 'Just applaud them'
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said every American should applaud and salute health care workers.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconnecticutsingingpianocoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philly announces at least 181 additional positive COVID-19 cases Sunday
Police in Louisiana town uses 'Purge siren' to signal curfew
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New protocols for maintaining essential businesses issued, as Pa. cases top 11K
More than 3K new COVID-19 cases announced in NJ
Philly announces at least 181 additional positive COVID-19 cases Sunday
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Pizza shop owner shoots at teen robber: police
Show More
Palm Sunday Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
Coronavirus map shows US COVID-19 spread
Expert tips for homeschooling during COVID-19 lockdown
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun
Man fatally shot while trying to rob North Philadelphia store
More TOP STORIES News