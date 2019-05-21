Society

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Chelsea Flower show with family

LONDON (WPVI) -- The royals took some time to smell the flowers this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Pictures released by Kensington Palace show Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoying their time out and about.

The family visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden.

The exhibit was designed in part by Duchess Kate.

Kensington Palace officials describe the space as a "woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature."
