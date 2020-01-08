DETROIT (WPVI) -- A driver in Michigan is celebrating Elvis Presley's birthday by dressing like the king as he transports passengers Wednesday.
Max Pellicano is a professional chauffeur driver. He's also a professional Elvis impersonator.
Pellicano plans to combine the two.
He's planning not only to work in full costume Wednesday, but also perhaps serenade his passengers.
Pellicano says there are a lot of things that make Elvis his favorite performer.
"His music, his style, just the kind of person he was," said Pellicano.
Pellicano's company, All-Star Chauffeur Services, is making the Elvis themed service available for one day only.
Elvis impersonator gives rides for singer's birthday
RIDESHARE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News