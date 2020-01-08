Elvis impersonator gives rides for singer's birthday

DETROIT (WPVI) -- A driver in Michigan is celebrating Elvis Presley's birthday by dressing like the king as he transports passengers Wednesday.Max Pellicano is a professional chauffeur driver. He's also a professional Elvis impersonator.Pellicano plans to combine the two.He's planning not only to work in full costume Wednesday, but also perhaps serenade his passengers.Pellicano says there are a lot of things that make Elvis his favorite performer."His music, his style, just the kind of person he was," said Pellicano.Pellicano's company, All-Star Chauffeur Services, is making the Elvis themed service available for one day only.