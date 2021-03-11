feel good

Family reunites with doctor who refused to give up on COVID patient

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thursday was an emotional reunion between a family and a lifesaving doctor at St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County.

"I feel great," said Gene Drak as he stood outside the hospital. "I'm excited. I don't need oxygen. I can walk without the walker."


Drak spent 22 days at the hospital, with a team of 20 healthcare professionals tending to him 24/7.

His wife Elena, a nurse, contracted COVID-19 back in December.

Gene also got it and was severely ill.

He was put on a ventilator, and Elena and their two sons were told he probably wouldn't make it.

They said goodbye over the phone, but Dr. Ben Solomon never gave up.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you've done for my family," Elena said to Dr. Solomon. "Now my family is back together, complete."

"I just want to thank you and your team for all of your support for those 22 days," Gene said. "I just want to remind you that when you were trying to cheer me up, you said we were going to wrestle one day. I'm almost ready!"

Gene says there's no way to truly thank someone for your life.

Because of that team at St. Mary Medical Center, the Drak family is together. It's the greatest gift we will all never take for granted again.
