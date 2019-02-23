OSCARS

Fans flock to Upper Darby diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie

Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie.

TaRhonda Thomas
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A few people in our area might be a little biased when it comes to Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper.

Cooper, a nominee for best actor, is a local favorite.

And now a diner in Delaware County where Cooper once shot a movie is drawing fans.

There are plenty of favorites on the menu at the Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby.

But, what you order may not be as important as where you order.

A lot of people come from all over the area," said manager Shannon Molino.

And they all want to order from one booth.

The booth is where the Oscar nominee once sat.

Molino said, "I had a couple come from England last year. They just wanted to sit in the booth with hot tea and Raisin Bran."

Bradley Cooper shot a scene for his 2012 movie "Silver Linings Playbook" at the diner.

And he's had a fan in Molino ever since.

"I love him. I love him. Yeah. It doesn't hurt that he's so handsome," she said.

She was a little salty when he didn't win an Oscar for that movie.

But now Cooper has another chance. He's nominated for best actor and best picture for "A Star is Born."

"Well he should get it, he should definitely get it," said Molino.

That's pretty much the consensus from everybody.

"I just feel like he deserves it," said movie fan Eileen Fury.

Well just about everybody. Another movie fan Patti Lalor said, "The guy who played Freddie Mercury, fantastic!"

Lalor says her sister Eileen Fury, "She would go with Bradley Cooper because she's in love with Bradley Cooper."

Fans feel connected to the hometown boy.

"I have a friend in Jenkintown who said oh I saw him and his mom at Rite Aid and I was like where?" said Fury.

So with or without an Oscar, he'll always have a special place in their hearts and at the booth at Llanerch Diner.

