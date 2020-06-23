Society

Fireworks sales skyrocket in Philadelphia region

"Business is booming." That's how Marielle LaMonica at All American Fireworks describes the last few weeks.

"Sales have gone up ever since Memorial Day and the pandemic, and people are just wanting to be outside and see some fireworks," said LaMonica.

Some fireworks companies are seeing an almost 400% increase in sales. All American Fireworks in Bensalem says the most popular items are Roman candles and missiles.



"Would you say every time you restock, it sells out pretty quickly?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"Yes, definitely," LaMonica said.

"I'm not surprised," said one customer. "You don't have anything to do, let's get some fireworks and light them off."


Since May 29, Philadelphia police have responded to 947 calls about fireworks or explosives.



Bristol Township police are warning residents that displays must be more than 150 feet away from occupied structures.

"For the people that set off just a couple of fireworks and leave them alone, they're difficult to catch, but for the people doing it with some continuity, we will cite people," said Lt. Ralph Johnson.
Litter lingers along Kelly Drive where residents have set off fireworks.




It's no secret the noise has been a nightly nuisance for weeks.

"A lot of people get grumpy about what's going on," said Jason N. Peters. "People are having fun. I would hate if I had kids, but I don't so it's not that bad for me."

State lawmakers are now considering time restrictions and increased fines and penalties for those using fireworks.
