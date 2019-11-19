DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia -- There were two celebrations in one for a new Georgia police officer last Friday.
The officer proposed to his girlfriend at his police academy graduation.
Officer Quandre Walker graduated from Dekalb County's 119th police academy.
When the officers did an about face, they were holding signs popping the question in front of family and friends.
The crowd cheered upon seeing the signs.
And, of course, Walker's girlfriend said yes.
Georgia police officer surprises girlfriend with proposal at police academy graduation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More