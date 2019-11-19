Society

Georgia police officer surprises girlfriend with proposal at police academy graduation

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia -- There were two celebrations in one for a new Georgia police officer last Friday.

The officer proposed to his girlfriend at his police academy graduation.



Officer Quandre Walker graduated from Dekalb County's 119th police academy.

When the officers did an about face, they were holding signs popping the question in front of family and friends.



The crowd cheered upon seeing the signs.

And, of course, Walker's girlfriend said yes.
