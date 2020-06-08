George Floyd

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy attends rally, vigil for first time over the weekend

HILLSIDE, New Jersey -- Saying he was marching for justice, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for the first time attended a rally and a vigil over the weekend as part of the worldwide anti-police-brutality demonstrations.

The rallies come as the state is still emerging from Murphy's March stay-home order stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.



Murphy, a Democrat, addressed the protests, which in many cases exceed the 25-person limit on gatherings, saying injustices stemming from slavery and racism warrant such rallies. He has said people should be careful and still wear a mask while protesting.

On Sunday, Murphy attended a march in Hillside, carrying a banner that said "Hillside Strong March to End Racism, Police Brutality & Embrace Diversity."

He also attended a vigil organized by Westfield high-school junior Nala Angella Scott, who wrote to him inviting him to attend.

"I'm in awe of Nala's courage - the same courage we're seeing from young people across our nation," he said in a tweet. "But I'm angry and devastated that we live in a nation where they have to protest for their right to live. We cannot accept this as normal. We must do better."

The rallies that have been happening, first in the United States and recently in cities across the globe, followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyblack lives matterprotestnew jersey newsgeorge floydpolice brutalitypolicegovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
'Go home Jacob': Minneapolis mayor booed out of protest | VIDEO
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
Joe Biden to offer Floyd family in-person condolences
Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
Protest held outside commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Warmer on Tuesday
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
Show More
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
Philadelphia begins enforcing metered parking
Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest
More TOP STORIES News