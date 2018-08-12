U.S. & WORLD

Groom saves drowning man moments after exchanging vows

An Alabama man is being hailed a hero for his quick actions just minutes after exchanging vows with his new wife.

An Alabama man is being hailed a hero for his quick actions just minutes after exchanging vows with his new wife.

Zac and Cindy Edwards had just tied the knot in a beach ceremony, and were taking pictures when they say a woman ran up to them and said a man was drowning.

Zac, a former lifeguard and Coast Guardsman didn't hesitate to help.

He ran into the water, and with the help of first responders, saved the man's life.

They now say they have quite the story to tell their future children and grandchildren.

