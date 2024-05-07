Trump's classified documents trial delayed indefinitely

Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta was told if he was charged with lying to the FBI, Trump would pardon him when he won a second term.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case has now indefinitely postponed the trial date pending resolution of outstanding pretrial litigation, including disagreements about how the classified information is used during trial.

It comes as Judge Aileen Cannon has continued to delay various deadlines in the case, making it all but certain the case doesn't go to trial before Election Day.

"The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture -- before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming -- would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court's duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury," Cannon wrote in the new order.

Aileen M. Cannon, a federal judge in Florida, has indefinitely postponed former President Donald Trump case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. U.S. Senate via AP

"The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with Defendants' right to due process and the public's interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice," Cannon wrote.

Cannon has set two hearings for May 22 on two motions to dismiss.

Special counsel Jack Smith declined to comment on the delay.

Trump pleaded not guilty last June to a 37-count indictment related to his handling of classified materials. Prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas contributed to this report.