Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People looked up as riggers worked above them, some snapping images of the unexpected dismantling of the Tower Theater Tower.The tower has been part of the landscape the Upper Darby landscape for decades, and its removal was the talk of the town Tuesday.The landmark was built in 1927 as a movie palace, it became a live concert location in the 70s hosting Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder and many more."I saw several concerts here," said Mark Suero of Drexel Hill. "It's disturbing that they are taking the tower down."Officials said they had no choice.A company brought in to relight the tower's big red letters discovered the tower was leaning toward collapse."We got engineers up here and they said it has to come down ASAP," said Dave Martino of Martino Sign Company. "It had to come down."