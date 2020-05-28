Society

Jefferson Health nurses come together to sing beautiful rendition of "I'll Stand By You'

Jefferson Health nurses came together to sing a beautiful rendition of the classic ballad, 'I'll Stand By You.'

The group of Jefferson Health physicians put together the video to show their sincere appreciation for fellow healthcare workers and reaffirm their commitment to all patients. They also express that all healthcare workers experience times of joy and sorrow.

The healthcare workers in the video include Dr. Margaret Lafferty, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Nemours; Dr. Sean Reiter, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital; Dr. Guy Lee, Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute; Dr. Nick Taweel, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute; Dr. Ken Einhorn, Abington - Jefferson Health; and Dr. Dave Carola, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Nemours.

Watch the full video below.



